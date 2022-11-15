What is innovation product development?

Innovation product development is the process of applying digital product engineering to a business’s innovation goals, thereby transforming innovative ideas into reality. It entails all activities involved in turning a concept for new and better user experiences into real-world products.

What are the business benefits of innovation product development?

The primary benefit of innovation product development is accelerating the process by which an innovative idea transitions to effective design and development of a marketable, innovative product. By helping move an organization from “innovation as a goal” to “innovation is underway,” it can facilitate a shift in culture to one of sustainable, ongoing innovation.