Delivering a consumer-grade experience in healthcare

Why would a consumer need to be on hold for 30 minutes in this day and age to get confirmation of a prescription renewal? Because the renewal team has been inundated with annual renewal faxes, says a customer service representative.

Faxes?

Clearly, the healthcare industry needs to get serious about how it interacts with consumers. Asking someone to wait 30 minutes to get an answer may have been the best the industry could do in the past, but in today’s FAANG-influenced digital era, it’s unacceptable – although still all too common in healthcare.

The consequences go beyond poor customer satisfaction scores. Delays in prescription refills, device delivery and other services can lead to bad health outcomes. Labor-intensive processes are also expensive. The 2020 CAQH index puts the average cost of a manual transaction at almost $7.00 and calculates the industry could save $16.3 billion annually by converting common administrative transactions to digital.