Our approach

We provided an analytics platform informed by artificial intelligence (AI) to this particular insurer to improve its customer service, help supervisors monitor call quality and help CSRs understand customer sentiment during insurance claim calls. We worked closely with our client’s internal innovation team to improve its customer experience in various scenarios. Use cases included streamlining how insurance quotes are provided, automating and simplifying underwriting and improving the claims process.

We extended IBM's Watson analytics capability to analyze customer sentiment during calls and provide CSRs with appropriate information to respond with empathy as well as questions and information relevant to each caller’s situation.