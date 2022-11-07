The challenge
Customer satisfaction is paramount in handling claims and renewing policies. An industry-leading P&C insurer experiences high call-handling times at its call center and lacks the ability to transcribe these calls to analyze the quality. Of an approximately 8,000 calls per month, only 40 received review. But auditing calls isn't enough: It doesn’t proactively address how to best serve an upset, stressed caller facing a loss. The goal is to equip customer service representatives (CSRs) with the tools to quickly answer customer questions, provide key information and resolve their issues.