Renewable energy deployment: achieving feasibility with AI

The distinction between renewable energy and fossil fuels is clear. Less obvious is how comparatively complex it is to produce and deploy renewable energy.

Dozens of factors go into meeting a renewable energy project’s sustainability and business goals: grid limitations, energy demand, biodiversity impact, wind speed, solar irradiance, geothermal capacity and more. Very often, these calculations need to happen quickly to take advantage of fast-changing opportunities, such as government incentives or competitive bids.

Meanwhile, fossil fuels like oil and coal can be transported and deployed in energy plants that use the same technology worldwide, resulting in stable energy outflows. But because renewable energies come sourced from natural resources, their conversion capacity varies throughout the year based on seasonal changes and—crucially—their geographical location. After all, you wouldn’t put solar panels in the Arctic or a biomass plant—which relies on agricultural and wood residues—in the middle of a desert.



Many other location-based factors can spell success or failure for a renewable energy strategy, including:

in some locations, especially as household solar panels present a significant surplus to the distribution grid. The trends, demand forecasts and grid limitations of a particular location that can adversely impact grid planning and renewable adoption.

The stakes are high: Pursuing a renewable energy project in the wrong place or time—or without regard to factors like grid capacity and balance of supply and demand—can lead to project delays, lost revenue and failure to meet sustainability commitments. In the UK, windfarms, solar arrays and battery projects are facing decade-long delays because of insufficient grid infrastructure, which could derail Britain’s progress toward legally binding climate targets.

It’s fast becoming clear that AI is essential for quickly determining the best location, timing and deployment strategy for renewable energy projects. The rapid analysis and data processing provided by AI allows energy producers, governments and policy makers to quickly analyze the multitude of variables and deployment scenarios that will determine success.

In this blog, we’ll explore three areas where renewable energy production and delivery poses immensely complex challenges and how an AI platform for renewable energy deployment can help.

1. Balancing demand and supply

Legacy energy grids can severely impact the ability to meet energy demand. In fact, once energy grids start displaying limitations, it is already too late to promote change.

Further, researchers agree that accurately matching grid demand and supply is key to determining efficiency. This is difficult to do in the face of all the variables that come into play, such as seasonality, daily fluctuations and overlaps in peak production.

In many cases, focusing on a single source of renewable energy can become a demand-supply limitation within itself because renewable generation tends to peak when demand is relatively low, which requires battery installation to support the energy grid. Recent studies have shown that combining solar and wind energy can reduce peak fluctuations and add stability to supply.

Machine learning systems can also help balance energy loads. Smart grid solutions that prompt wind turbines to generate energy only when solar panels are not meeting demand can reduce operational costs, reduce grid overload and speed ROI.