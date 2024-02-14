How to build smart grids for the renewable energy transition

With the burning of fossil-fuel accounting for over three-quarters of human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, the world’s chances of meeting the Paris Agreement goals depend to a large extent on two key factors: the electrification of activities currently dependent on fossil fuels and a significant acceleration of the transition to renewable energy sources.

In support of clean-energy objectives, over 115 countries at the UN climate conference late last year agreed to triple renewable capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030.

But even if that ambitious but essential and achievable target is met, another challenge remains for achieving the dual goals of electrification and renewable transition: robust smart grids, which use sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and a range of other digital technologies to minimize failures and boost energy efficiency.

To understand where businesses around the world stand in terms of their sustainability transition, we recently partnered with Oxford Economics to conduct a survey of 3,000 senior executives across industries (including 295 from the energy & utilities sector). (For the full study, see “Deep Green: how data, technology and collaboration will drive the next phase of sustainability in business.”)

A clear lesson learned is that grid modernization must be accelerated, which will require energy & utilities businesses to overcome three key challenges:

Enabling the grid to support intermittent generation of renewable energy





Supporting the prosumer movement





Managing the costs of the energy transition

The relationship between renewable energy and smart grids

Electrification is essential to lowering the emissions of industries and businesses currently dependent on fossil fuels—prime examples being electric vehicles and heat pumps.

This means of all the energy consumed in the world, the share of electricity will rise from around 20% today to over 50% in 2050 if the world meets its target of net zero by then. According to Hitachi Energy, the world will require four times as much electricity generation and three times as much transmission capacity as it has today.

This isn’t just about more transmission lines. Digital technologies will also be needed to underpin electrical grids. For example, sensors and smart meters will need to generate data that can be processed on the edge (near the source) or on the cloud, with AI producing more accurate supply and demand forecasts.

With this in place, generators and grid operators could improve their planning and efficiency—hence reducing demand and, therefore, the associated GHG emissions.

Of course, electrification will only move the needle on GHG emissions if electricity is generated from clean sources. This means the share of electricity generated by fossil fuels must fall from the current 62% to practically zero by mid-century.

The good news is, while the growth in renewables over recent years needs to increase, the progress so far has been nothing short of remarkable. In mid-2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the world was on track to add a record 440 GW of renewable capacity by the end of the year, up from 336 GW in 2022—and a far cry from the 190 GW added in 2019.

The agency also projected, in its central scenario, an additional 463 GW in 2024, leading the world’s total renewable capacity to over 4,500 GW, the equivalent of the combined power capacity of the two largest national economies, the US and China.

Overcoming challenges of the clean energy transition

While the road to an economy powered by renewables and transmitted via smart grids is a promising one, it is also full of challenges. In the remainder of this article, we discuss the main difficulties and how to address them.