The AI-powered future: A straightforward transformation approach



Where to place big bets: One strategic choice



As leaders navigate this transformative journey, they will face critical forks in the road. Of all the decisions they’ll need to make, however, we believe there is one choice that will help crystalize their thinking about the purpose of using AI, and thus facilitate the decision on where to focus first.

Should leaders take the optimization path, leveraging AI to maximize productivity, building a distinctive knowledge core and subsequently delivering disruptive value propositions? Or rather, should they boldly pursue a disruptive challenger path, harnessing AI's power to create radically new products, services and business models?

The answers to these questions will act as a North Star, guiding investment decisions and illuminating the sequence of steps one must take to forge a path to AI-led transformation.

1 . The optimization (or productivity-powered) path

We see this as the no-regrets path, and it’s also the route most traveled. The priority with this approach is to optimize the organization’s existing operations with generative AI, and then establish and leverage an industrialized change engine to build further productivity use cases quickly. Disruptive innovation is then evaluated and funded from the resulting efficiencies.

These initiatives are large in scale but executed incrementally. Organizations opting for this direction need to:

Make the change delivery function as productive as possible





as productive as possible Use savings to aggressively automate operations and remove productivity blockers within the technology function to create data and tech readiness for AI





and remove productivity blockers within the technology function to create data and tech readiness for AI Implement next-gen AI in internal areas of proven revenue and margin impact, such as customer operations, sales and marketing, knowledge management and R&D





such as customer operations, sales and marketing, knowledge management and R&D Leverage further savings to upskill the workforce on role augmentation with generative AI





to upskill the workforce on role augmentation with generative AI Build a next-generation knowledge core that digitizes new forms of competitive domain knowledge, such as industry expertise





that digitizes new forms of competitive domain knowledge, such as industry expertise Use the knowledge core to realize disruptive customer propositions

By pursuing this route, businesses can build a solid foundation for future disruption. They can take efficiency gains from automation and workforce augmentation and invest them in building next-generation data estates, knowledge systems and innovative customer offerings.