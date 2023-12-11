People first: Ensuring human-centric AI adoption

Artificial intelligence is a fact of business life. What remains to be seen is whether businesses will use emotional intelligence in adopting it.

Even before generative AI made ChatGPT a household word, studies found that AI and machine learning (ML) were high on the list of technologies necessary for a company to be future-ready. The freight-train progress of generative AI has put an exclamation point on this fact. AI/ML in general, and gen AI specifically, will add productivity and affect the vast majority of team members in one way or another.

Ah, yes. About those team members. While roles will shift and some will inevitably fade away (think data entry), most will not. Far from replacing human team members, AI will make better use of their talents and empower them. Indeed, many believe we’re entering a golden age for team members, as AI, demographic changes, and other factors make them more valuable—and scarce—than ever.

To thrive in this environment, organizations must adopt AI in a way that resonates with the people it serves and the individuals it affects. The AI transformation must be rooted in empathy and understanding, and must foster an environment in which the technology complements human capabilities.

For many businesses, this will not come naturally; for a century or more, it’s been axiomatic that tech advances eliminated team members—it was a hard fact, but a fact, nonetheless.

No longer. Going forward, enterprises that think of AI primarily as a workforce reduction tool will be cutting off their nose to spite their face. They will have difficulty attracting and retaining team members, and they’ll miss out on the truly transformational synergy that AI promises.

While employees are central to the implementation of AI systems, they may not inherently know how to engage. Teaching team members to work alongside AI tools and equipping them with the necessary skills will enhance productivity and job satisfaction.

It’s human nature to fear or distrust that which is unfamiliar. Overcoming this resistance to change is challenging for any organization. Remember that open communication about AI initiatives fosters trust and reduces resistance. Transparently discussing the goals, benefits, and potential impacts of AI projects can address concerns and misconceptions upfront and along the way, allowing time to mitigate small challenges before they grow.

With all this in mind, here’s what we’ve learned through client engagements about implementing AI with a people-first mindset.

1. Establish effective communication and encourage participation



Clearly communicate the reasons behind the change, the benefits it will bring, and the risks of not changing. For example, a business may explain that its top competitors are all embracing AI, and that it will lose market share by failing to keep up.





Use various communication channels to reach different stakeholders, ensuring everyone is well-informed.





Create an open and safe space for dialogue. Acknowledge and listen to employees’ concerns and feedback and provide supportive solutions to address those concerns.





Involve employees in the change process from the beginning. Seek their input and ideas on how to implement the change effectively. People are more likely to support what they’ve helped create—their involvement fosters a sense of ownership and commitment. Moreover, team members’ subject matter expertise will be critical if the company is to make the most of its AI transformation—this must be communicated early and often.

2. Prioritize sponsorship, education and training

