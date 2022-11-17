Convenience Technology Solutions

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Fueling transformation in convenience stores

Convenience stores represent a fascinating blend of retail, fuel services and in some cases quick-service restaurants (QSR). Consumer trends, rising operational costs and the incorporation of novel technologies are creating the need for rapid and significant evolution.
Cognizant has deep expertise helping convenience stores employ store technologies that streamline operations, optimize the workforce and improve customer interaction by focusing not just on retail, but also on enhancing the in-store experience for fuel-only customers.
Advancing convenience and fuel retailing

Cognizant is a proud member of NACS, which serves as a trusted advisor to over 1,300 retailer and 1,600 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

NACS logo
OUR OFFERINGS

Convenience store capabilities

Creating an efficient, modern space

We enable optimal space utilization, accommodating diversified product lines including fresh food offerings.

Ensuring stores are food-ready

We help you efficiently manage labor resources and kitchen operations, facilitating the transition to food services and ensuring stores are food-ready.

Creating customer loyalty

Strengthen customer relationships and instill loyalty, especially pivotal when expanding into food offerings and competing in new market segments.

Reimagining operations

We provide seamless checkout technologies, QSR order management and predictive inventory management, essential for convenience stores diversifying into food service and requiring streamlined operations and enhanced customer experiences.

Latest thinking

A practical guide to gen AI in the enterprise

Generative AI isn’t like other technology rollouts. Companies should do these 10 things to securely and effectively deploy this powerful technology.

Read more
Two people talking in a retail store
The future of grocery is about much more than products

Today’s shoppers want personalized interactions, seamless service and memorable moments that go beyond just filling a shopping cart or digital basket.

Read more
Take the first step

