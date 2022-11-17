Convenience Technology Solutions

Fueling transformation in convenience stores Convenience stores represent a fascinating blend of retail, fuel services and in some cases quick-service restaurants (QSR). Consumer trends, rising operational costs and the incorporation of novel technologies are creating the need for rapid and significant evolution. Cognizant has deep expertise helping convenience stores employ store technologies that streamline operations, optimize the workforce and improve customer interaction by focusing not just on retail, but also on enhancing the in-store experience for fuel-only customers.