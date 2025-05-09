Charging ahead: how C-Stores can seize the EV opportunity

By 2035, an estimated 78.5 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be on the road, in North America alone. That’s a lot of vehicles, and if all of them are going to stay on the road, in motion, they will need a lot of charging stations.

For any bricks-and-mortar retailer, EV charging presents a significant opportunity—and it’s especially true for convenience stores (C-Stores). Data shows that EV owners who charge at gas stations (by far the most common type of C-store in the U.S.) in urban and rural areas spend 3% and 13% more, respectively, than the drivers of gasoline-powered vehicles.

With EV adoption projected to grow by 1,644% between now and 2035, many C-Store executives have seen the potential, and are already taking steps to offer EV charging as a service. But winning the long-term loyalty of EV drivers will mean more than just making charge points available. The real EV opportunity lies in creating a charging experience that is convenient, personalized, and driven by value.

Step 1: Become the go-to charging destination

The ubiquity of C-Stores, coupled with the current shortage of EV charging locations, puts these retailers in prime position to become the “first choice” category of charging destination in drivers’ minds.

But C-stores have work to do to make this happen. As of now, most EV owners hold gas stations in relatively low regard as charging destinations, with only 12% claiming it as their preferred option, behind home (81%), other public charging stations (37%), their workplace (26%) and other retail locations (23%). Only restaurants came in lower than C-Stores, at 9%.

C-Stores will never challenge the comfort or convenience of an overnight charge at home, but there are basic steps these retailers can take to become top-of-mind for drivers looking to top up on the road.

Be clear: Implement stable, easy-to-understand pricing models to build consumer trust and encourage repeat visits.

Implement stable, easy-to-understand pricing models to build consumer trust and encourage repeat visits. Be convenient: Offer integrated route optimization and reservation systems to simplify the charging experience.

Offer integrated route optimization and reservation systems to simplify the charging experience. Be consistent: Invest in high-quality, regularly maintained chargers to ensure reliability and customer satisfaction.

Invest in high-quality, regularly maintained chargers to ensure reliability and customer satisfaction. Be capable: Fill gaps in the charging network by identifying and targeting “charging deserts.”



Availability may be today’s battle, but tomorrow’s drivers will want more than the basics. To maintain an edge and grow their market share, C-stores will need to continue to invest to strengthen and expand the EV experience.

Step 2: Beyond availability

Charging an EV might feel like a chore today, but it doesn’t have to. Conveniences stores can transform the experience by pairing it with food, amenities and other reasons to linger.

Take Electrify America, a Ford-backed prototype network of 24/7 charging stations in San Francisco that offer VIP lounges, food vending, and small conference rooms. Subway has its own spin, teaming up with GenZ EV Solutions to create “charging oases” with picnic tables, WiFi and even playgrounds.

C-Stores can take inspiration from this model, creating spaces where customers can catch up on emails, enjoy made-to-order meals, or choose convenient “Grab & Go” snack options, allowing them to reclaim EV charging time as “self-charging” time.

Personalization is another powerful way for C-Stores to attract EV customers. Curated food and beverage deals, or offers tailored to a specific vehicle model, can help strengthen loyalty and boost traffic. Imagine a Mustang Mach-E driver approaching a C-Store and receiving a push notification for “Mustang Monday:” a $2 specialty coffee and complimentary “Mach-speed” WiFi with every 15-minute charge. On arrival, the same promotion greets them on the charge-point screen, and again above the coffee counter, reinforcing the message at every touchpoint.

Finally, C-Stores can stand out through value-added services. Fast WiFi and comfortable seats can make waiting a pleasure for tired drivers, while more energized guests take advantage of e-bikes and scooters to explore the neighborhood—generating yet more revenue beyond the price of a charge. By serving as hubs for click-and-collect, concierge services, and third-party package drop-offs, C-Stores can integrate more seamlessly into EV drivers’ routines—even if customers never set foot inside.

Step 3: Make purchasing easy

After waiting for their vehicle to charge, the last thing drivers want to do is wait again to pay. C-Stores can eliminate that aggravation by adopting automated, streamlined payment systems to get drivers back on the road as soon as possible.

Pilot, for instance, uses a "plug and charge" model at its charging stations. Drivers only need to set up their payment the first time they charge; on subsequent visits, their information is already in the system. License-plate recognition can take things even further, enabling seamless, contactless transactions without cards or apps. Likewise, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) and handheld payment devices can also empower customers to self-serve: grabbing coffee, snacks, or essentials without slowing down.

Step 4: Incentivize return visits

Just as airlines use lounge access, upgrades, and rewards to elevate the flying experience and build loyalty, C-Stores can do the same by layering value into the charging experience.

Sheetz’s tiered loyalty program is one example—offering bonus points, exclusive discounts, and special perks like birthday rewards to keep drivers coming back. Beyond points, C-Stores can also introduce subscription models or pre-paid charging plans that encourage frequent visits while simplifying payment.

And by extending the relationship beyond the charge—with services like EV maintenance or minor repairs—C-Stores can position themselves as trusted, full-service pit stops in the evolving EV ecosystem.

Zero to 78.5 million: Seizing the C-Store EV opportunity

The EV charging opportunity is real—but it won’t stick around for long. With 95% of U.S. fuel retailers already offering or planning to offer EV charging, and 70% looking to expand their networks, the race to becoming the go-to, on-the-go charging point is on.

For C-Stores, the time to act is now—or get left in the dust.