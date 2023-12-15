The challenge

A leading global convenience store chain needed to create a new data architecture and management foundation—modernizing its technology platform to improve access to sales data, better manage its supply chain and implement robust analytics for predictive decision making.

Our client sought a scalable, flexible solution that could meet the demands of its diverse, complex system of franchisees. They needed a way to quickly integrate new applications, perform audits, increase and improve ad-hoc reporting capability, apply similar business rules across the organization and reduce overhead.

Critically, management wanted to be able to aggregate and analyze store data in near real time, to customize sales at various locations based on specific customer needs.