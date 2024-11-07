3 food trends that are reshaping convenience stores



For that reason, many C-stores have come to place greater emphasis on food and beverage sales, expanding selections to include pantry staples, healthier snack options, and fresh fruits and vegetables. For example, Wisconsin-based, family-owned Kwik Trip offers more than two dozen fresh bakery items each day and sources milk from dairy farms within a 100-mile radius of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

However, offering a wider selection of fresh foods has significant supply chain implications for C-stores. Stocking fresh products requires sophisticated logistics capabilities to meet precise transportation requirements, as well as new equipment to maintain consistent quality and temperature control. C-stores should also consider building strong relationships with local suppliers to reduce the risk of spoilage and maintain a steady flow of fresh items, as evidenced by Kwik Trip’s decision to source dairy products from local farms.

Bottom line: Offering more fresh food is a balancing act. By localizing parts of their supply chain, convenience stores can provide high-quality options while keeping costs down. However, they also need strong inventory management systems and logistics to minimize waste and maximize profitability.

2 . Becoming a QSR

In addition to serving basic grocery needs, C-stores are also increasingly operating as quick-serve restaurants (QSRs). In fact, one recent study found that between 2019 and 2023, dining visits to C-stores grew about 3%, making up about 27.1% of the discretionary dining category.

For example, Casey’s, which operates more than 2,500 stores across 16 states, is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. While it may be one of the best-known examples of a C-Store QSR crossover, Casey’s is far from the only chain to make the shift. In recent years, Wawa, Sheetz and Buc-ee’s are among the brands recognized by Food & Wine magazine for great dining options.

This shift also has notable ramifications for supply chain management. Operating as a QSR requires a different set of logistics and inventory practices compared to traditional convenience store offerings. Fresh ingredients need to be sourced, stored, and replenished at a fast pace, often requiring multiple deliveries per week. Stores also must ensure they have the proper infrastructure to store and prepare fresh and raw ingredients.

While expanding into the QSR space offers significant growth opportunities, C-stores must embrace a comprehensive transformation strategy if they want to successfully reinvent their business and be recognized as a great dining option by the likes of Food & Wine.

