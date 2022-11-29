Digital Experience
Engineering grassroots football for all with the FA
The key to getting new fans excited about “the beautiful game”? Cognizant partnered with the FA to combine digital technology with insights from fans, coaches, players, parents and every participant in the game. Making sure that football is ready for the future, for all.
Mars and Cognizant in partnership
As the pandemic accelerated the shift to digital, we worked with Mars to enable virtual vet visits and consultations for pet parents. In this clip Mars and Cognizant discuss our strategic partnership and the way we used ideation, prototyping and innovation sprints to develop new solutions that make a positive impact on the day-to-day lives of pets and their people.
Offerings
Experience-led solutions
Our experience-led offerings traverse the entire customer life cycle and drive value across industries. We help the world’s biggest corporations work better to:
- Understand their customers
- Enable their employees
- Scale personalized, relevant and valuable experiences
Great experiences can change lives
Experience has become more important than price or product. Put simply, experience is everything if you want to turn customers and employees into loyal brand champions.
To deliver experiences that differentiate, businesses need to keep up with continuously evolving expectations. How? Staying on top of their customer data and market context to understand what’s driving human behavior. This understanding allows businesses to engage in meaningful interactions with customers and employees alike. Employees feel empowered and rewarded and in turn, will support exceptional customer experiences. Cognizant’s Virtual Workplace solution elevates the employee experience and boosts productivity, securely and from anywhere.
Our approach to customer and employee experience helps you understand the context of people’s lives. We uncover actionable insights and deliver highly personalized experiences across the touchpoints that matter most.
Content fuels personalized experiences
Every interaction a brand has with a customer or employee is an opportunity to develop a relationship. Those opportunities are won or lost depending on a company’s ability to connect with audiences through content that is relevant, timely and compelling.
Making connections that last requires organizations to personalize content and determine the channels where customers want to receive those messages. To scale this personalization, enterprises must successfully orchestrate people, creativity, data, insights and technology, all while optimizing content creation and delivery through a global operating model.
We take a human-centric approach to help companies define the strategies necessary to meet evolving customer and employee expectations. We build and run the content and digital experience platforms that our creative studios use to produce and distribute campaigns and content at scale, and they’re powered by a suite of proprietary AI-automation tools that eliminate inefficiencies and improve time to market.
The future of commerce is powered by intuition
Consumers expect personalized experiences that help them meet their needs quickly and intuitively. In retail or insurance, healthcare or travel, or even industrial machinery—consumers look for personalized and seamless interactions regardless of channel.
Managing larger transaction volumes and more complex individual needs means companies must approach omnichannel commerce with new thinking and new capabilities. Cognizant can help you create intuitive experiences that drive brand engagement and convert shoppers into long-term customers.
At Cognizant, we know that designing and building a modern digital architecture to meet ever-changing customer expectations is a critical investment that requires an experienced partner. We help companies orchestrate and optimize their omnichannel commerce needs by engineering intuitive experiences that inspire customer loyalty and deliver value to the bottom line.
Featured work
Our partners
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Strategic alliances with the world's leading companies enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.
