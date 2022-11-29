Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital Experience
Surprise. Delight. Connect. Experiences that feel intuitive.

Great experiences are determined by the sum of all interactions that customers and employees have with a brand over time.
Our experts draw on strategy and research to link data to design, systems to stories and insights to outcomes. We unearth moments that matter most in customer and employee journeys and orchestrate software, platforms, and programs to transform these high-value interactions into personalized experiences that drive business results.
Cognizant Digital Experience ultimately connects people with extraordinary experiences. We unlock these experiences with a range of offerings.
Engineering grassroots football for all with the FA

The key to getting new fans excited about “the beautiful game”? Cognizant partnered with the FA to combine digital technology with insights from fans, coaches, players, parents and every participant in the game. Making sure that football is ready for the future, for all.

Creating winning customer experiences

What does Maslow’s hierarchy of needs teach us about creating meaningful business experiences? Mark Taylor, the Senior Vice President and the Global Practice Lead for Cognizant Digital Experience, explains how Cognizant relies on thoughtful relationships to create winning customer and employee experiences.

Mars and Cognizant in partnership

As the pandemic accelerated the shift to digital, we worked with Mars to enable virtual vet visits and consultations for pet parents. In this clip Mars and Cognizant discuss our strategic partnership and the way we used ideation, prototyping and innovation sprints to develop new solutions that make a positive impact on the day-to-day lives of pets and their people.

Offerings

Experience-led solutions

Our experience-led offerings traverse the entire customer life cycle and drive value across industries. We help the world’s biggest corporations work better to:

  • Understand their customers
  • Enable their employees
  • Scale personalized, relevant and valuable experiences

Great experiences can change lives

Experience has become more important than price or product. Put simply, experience is everything if you want to turn customers and employees into loyal brand champions.

To deliver experiences that differentiate, businesses need to keep up with continuously evolving expectations. How? Staying on top of their customer data and market context to understand what’s driving human behavior. This understanding allows businesses to engage in meaningful interactions with customers and employees alike. Employees feel empowered and rewarded and in turn, will support exceptional customer experiences. Cognizant’s Virtual Workplace solution elevates the employee experience and boosts productivity, securely and from anywhere.

Our approach to customer and employee experience helps you understand the context of people’s lives. We uncover actionable insights and deliver highly personalized experiences across the touchpoints that matter most.

Content fuels personalized experiences

Every interaction a brand has with a customer or employee is an opportunity to develop a relationship. Those opportunities are won or lost depending on a company’s ability to connect with audiences through content that is relevant, timely and compelling.

Making connections that last requires organizations to personalize content and determine the channels where customers want to receive those messages. To scale this personalization, enterprises must successfully orchestrate people, creativity, data, insights and technology, all while optimizing content creation and delivery through a global operating model.

We take a human-centric approach to help companies define the strategies necessary to meet evolving customer and employee expectations. We build and run the content and digital experience platforms that our creative studios use to produce and distribute campaigns and content at scale, and they’re powered by a suite of proprietary AI-automation tools that eliminate inefficiencies and improve time to market.

The future of commerce is powered by intuition

Consumers expect personalized experiences that help them meet their needs quickly and intuitively. In retail or insurance, healthcare or travel, or even industrial machinery—consumers look for personalized and seamless interactions regardless of channel.

Managing larger transaction volumes and more complex individual needs means companies must approach omnichannel commerce with new thinking and new capabilities. Cognizant can help you create intuitive experiences that drive brand engagement and convert shoppers into long-term customers.

At Cognizant, we know that designing and building a modern digital architecture to meet ever-changing customer expectations is a critical investment that requires an experienced partner. We help companies orchestrate and optimize their omnichannel commerce needs by engineering intuitive experiences that inspire customer loyalty and deliver value to the bottom line.

Analyst recognition

Cognizant named Leader in Customer Experience Services

The ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 – Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services recognized Cognizant as a Leader in Customer Experience Services. This report focuses on major digital transformation trends in the U.S. and serves as the basis for important decision-making.

Cognizant named Leader in Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® 2023

Everest Group recognizes Cognizant as a marketing services leader for the third year in a row. Our end-to-end marketing services, from consulting to creative solutions, are built on strong technology foundations and help clients run insight-driven campaigns at scale.

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Digital Interactive Experience 2022

We are recognized as a leader based on an evolved focus on vertical-led offerings, a strong partnership ecosystem, investments in solutions and accelerators to expedite time-to-market and a strong vision around the future of experience.

Latest thinking

BLOG

Here’s why you need ‘DesignOps’ and how you can achieve it

With these three steps, you can scale the creativity and innovation of your design team to differentiate the user experience.

people collaborating

BLOG

'How' an experience is delivered 'is' the experience

Customer experience isn’t delivered in a vacuum — it requires a multilayered ecosystem that reliably and repeatably delivers on the brand promise.

woman checking something on her laptop

BLOG

Why the customer and employee experience should be treated as one

By blending customer and employee journey maps, businesses can ensure both topline growth and employee retention.

two bifurcating paths meeting at a point

BLOG

The customer experience ecosystem, now in 3D

Having a vision for customer experience is important, but it’s not enough. Here are the other dimensions and insights needed to differentiate the brand.

woman working on her laptop

PERSPECTIVES

Remote work: We did it – now what?
As the sense of crisis dissipates, remote work will remain the rule rather than the exception for many. Organizations must now apply their COVID-19 learnings so remote employees feel as comfortable and productive working virtually as they would be if they were physically present in the office.
man speaking on phone on speaker

BLOG

E-commerce’s new normal: Designing for an uncertain future (first of a multipart series)

As customers navigate the altered experiences of today, here's how businesses can help them balance uncertainty with certainty.  

balance beam with rocks

BLOG

Consumer experience in the AI age

By using AI to deliver a meaningful, relevant and personalized consumer experience, leading brands deliver more value, more rapidly.

digital image of brain on left side and heart on right side

BLOG

How to support consumers during and after the pandemic: Give them an experience stimulus

While governments work on an economic stimulus, businesses need to offer an “experience stimulus" to reflect new consumer concerns and behaviors.

miniature version of earth wearing a mask

PERSPECTIVES

Retail’s new conundrum: Rethinking the customer experience in a world of social distancing

Due to COVID-19, the retail customer experience is undergoing a complete makeover. Here’s where brands should focus as they wisely revamp their experiences to reflect what consumers value most today and may seek in a post-pandemic world.

corona image

Featured work

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Engagement platform scores for Football Association
fans at a stadium

HEALTHCARE

Sensyne launches app to tackle COVID-19
woman checking her phone

AUTOMOTIVE

Adobe drives marketing personalization for automaker
two people standing beside a car

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Strategic alliances with the world's leading companies enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.