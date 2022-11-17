Member and Provider Portals

Empower through self-service

Does your digital strategy drive engagement? Create loyalty? Improve efficiency? Spur growth? Meet CMS interoperability rules?

Improving engagement with members, providers and other constituents leads to growth and lower administrative costs.

It’s simple: By providing on-demand access to current health plan benefits and other information needed to make healthcare decisions, health plans are empowering their members to make informed choices when managing their care. Likewise, providing providers with access to transaction information in real time reduces administrative processes that can create friction in care delivery. Conclusion: Self-service is a win-win for everyone.