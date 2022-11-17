Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@43884cc8" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6655a3b9" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3dd73e8c" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5cca9d78" Investors
Member and Provider Portals
Contact

Empower through self-service

Does your digital strategy drive engagement? Create loyalty? Improve efficiency? Spur growth? Meet CMS interoperability rules?

Improving engagement with members, providers and other constituents leads to growth and lower administrative costs.

It’s simple: By providing on-demand access to current health plan benefits and other information needed to make healthcare decisions, health plans are empowering their members to make informed choices when managing their care. Likewise, providing providers with access to transaction information in real time reduces administrative processes that can create friction in care delivery. Conclusion: Self-service is a win-win for everyone.

Our solutions

Empower your members with up-to-date information to make their best healthcare choices.

TriZetto® EngageMember® is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) engagement portal that enables members to securely access their claims, coverage, personalized cost and network data in real time from your core administration systems. It gives your members the accurate, up-to-the-minute data they need to make informed decisions about controlling costs and managing their care.

Learn more

End-to-end data access, easy-to-use tools and streamlined workflows power the digital healthcare practice.

TriZetto® EngageProvider® is a SaaS engagement portal that enables providers to help patients make better care decisions while streamlining administrative processes through access to real-time data in TriZetto core administration systems.

Easy access to accurate, up-to-date data helps providers make optimal care decisions, identify care gaps and improve patient experiences. Through EngageProvider, providers have access to patient eligibility, benefits, claims and referral data in real time.

Learn more

Resources

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

TriZetto EngageProvider

Engaging providers with the power of easy access to real-time member data.

Know more
A medical professional using a laptop, engaged in work related to patient care or medical research.

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

TriZetto EngageMember

Grow member loyalty with great experiences powered by data.

Know more
A man and woman are focused on a laptop screen, engaged in discussion or collaboration.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital healthcare solutions is vast and growing. Our expertise in healthcare IT services enables us to integrate cutting-edge technology seamlessly into your operations.

Let’s talk about how digital healthcare solutions can work for your business.