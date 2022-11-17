Skip to main content Skip to footer
Direct-to-Consumer Media Solution
The race is on in streaming services. Are you ready?

The market for direct-to-consumer streaming services is hotter than ever. Cognizant Direct-to-Consumer Media Solution lets your organization boost customer experience and retention and emerge a stronger player.
Our solution is modular, so you can select individual components or implement the full suite of services across your content supply chain. You choose the option that best fits your organization’s needs.
With Cognizant Direct-to-Consumer Media Solution, you leverage data, analytics and AI to position your streaming services for long-term success:

  • Build future-proof media supply chains
  • Expand distribution across the globe
  • Deliver hyper-personalized experiences
  • Monetize everything
Learn more about our Communications, Media & Technology solutions for your business.
Build a profitable streaming business

Listen in as experts from AWS and Gracenote join Cognizant to discuss data’s role in creating content that keeps viewers coming back.

SHOWCASE

Featured work

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

DTC streaming success fuels global expansion
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

High-quality video takes a news brand’s apps to the top
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

24/7 piracy protection delivers big benefits
Latest thinking

Why convergence is the next big thing for media companies and how to deliver it

Consumers expect interactive experiences that blend content, community and commerce. Here’s what it takes to deliver an all-inclusive CX.

Delivering on the digital imperative

Media and entertainment companies are deploying digital to better understand customers, improve their offerings and tackle emerging challenges.

Competing to win in the media and entertainment industry

Discover strategies to build sustainable businesses by shifting from tactical cost reduction to targeted approaches that improve top and bottom lines.

How media and entertainment companies can beat customer churn

Smarter use of customer data is the not-so-secret weapon for reducing churn in the direct-to-consumer industry. We recommend how media and entertainment companies can boost retention by putting customer data to better use.

Four rules for designing new media & entertainment business models

Direct-to-consumer strategies share one thing in common: They require redesign of the existing operating model or creation of a new one. Here are four best practices to apply when designing a target operating model.

Six ways media companies can personalize direct-to-consumer services

Delivering personalization means walking a fine line between persuading viewers to watch a broad array of content and cultivating the niche channels that attract passionate followings. Finding the right balance takes data, analytics and AI.

Capture the wave: A winning streaming strategy

Cognizant makes success happen. Partner with our consulting and technology services across the content supply chain to launch, scale and enhance direct-to-consumer streaming services.

COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Ajmal Noorani

Markets Leader for Communications, Media & Technology

Tiran Dagan

Chief Digital Officer and Head of Industry Solutions for Communications, Media and Technology

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

