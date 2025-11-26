The challenge

Maintaining corporate and financial applications using 40-year-old legacy technology created operational cost and risk for a world-renowned restaurant chain. The system was supported by a wealth of internal knowledge, but there was almost no documentation. To mitigate this risk, the client wanted to transition off the existing system. In addition to the constraints of doing business using the legacy system, the restaurant chain had difficulty collating sales information from more than 37,000 of its restaurants across the world. Challenges with the monthly sales close process and timing added inefficiencies and reporting constraints. Maintaining business data from three different business lines further complicated the month-end close process. This scenario, combined with already limited skilled resources to maintain the legacy systems, led to inconsistencies on reported sales within enterprise systems. The global fast-food chain partnered with Cognizant to modernize its mission-critical sales data management system.