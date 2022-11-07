The challenge
When a major communications service provider sought a makeover for its mobile app, it wanted more than a new look. Its goal was an all-digital frontend. A sleek, modern customer experience (CX) was a must. In addition, the telco planned to position the app as its primary channel for customer engagement, mission critical for everything from self-service and payments to promotions. To achieve the telco’s goals, Cognizant’s Communications team partnered with the company on an innovative contract that established business key performance indicators (KPIs) as targets.