What is agile development?

Agile refers to a collaborative, cross-functional software development strategy where solutions are created in a rapid, flexible method to achieve the desired result. Agile methodology is an iterative software development process that involves the use of methodologies such as Scrum, Lean, dynamic systems development method and extreme Programming.

What are the business benefits of agile development?

Agile development benefits include faster time to market, decreased risk of missed objectives, higher quality deliverables, and increased stakeholder engagement and satisfaction. Agile developers prototype, innovate and create fully scaled, production-ready digital solutions in the shortest period of time.