Cognizant One Order Management

Create seamless omnichannel experiences

Omnichannel order fulfillment has become increasingly complex due to multiple channels, marketplaces, fulfillment options, warehouses and carriers. To complete a successful order and deliver a positive customer experience, retailers and consumer brands need enterprise-wide visibility across the supply chain. And while traditional order management systems provide critical functionality, implementation can involve complex integrations, with spiraling costs and timelines of 18 months or more.
Cognizant One Order Management combines the robust toolset of industry-leading IBM Order Management with value-added functionality and services from Cognizant. This cloud-based solution is optimized out-of-the box with prebuilt integrations, enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities, inventory caching and other tools and accelerators. Combined, they enable you to get up and running in as little as four months, while reducing implementation costs by as much as 30%.
With Cognizant One Order Management, any organization—from small businesses to retail giants—can execute and coordinate orders across its supply chain network and provide customers with a seamless shopping experience across channels. It ensures a unified view of supply and demand across all sales channels, so retailers can better control inventory and fulfill customer orders more efficiently.
Cost savings
Best-in-class order management at approximately 30% lower cost than traditional systems.

Rapid implementation
Fast time to market—retailers can be up and running in as little as four months.

Enterprise visibility
A unified view of supply/demand across all sales channels, to fulfill orders faster and more efficiently.

Our leaders

Sandeep Chaudhary

North America Leader—Order Management Solutions

Singaravelu Ekambaram

Head of Global Delivery—Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality

