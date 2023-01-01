The challenge

Every year, a large retail chain loses nearly $2 billion to wasted or spoiled food. Problems with its legacy refrigeration system account for approximately 15 percent of that total—or $300 million. It takes five to six hours for alarms from the refrigeration system controllers to reach the operations team, and there is no early-warning mechanism.

This legacy system depends on the individual controllers to raise alarms and on the corresponding vendor-supplied service components. To compound the problem, the chain’s vendors no longer support these controllers, so changing alarm and logging parameters is nearly impossible.