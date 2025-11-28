Skip to main content Skip to footer
World Economic Forum annual meeting 2026

Latest thinking

Our leaders’ perspectives on the opportunity with AI to improve the lives of individuals, communities and wider society.

Why your company’s collective ethos is the new AI frontier

In the coming era, competitive advantage will be driven by the way technology works within a business’s unique context.

Learn more
Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations

Transform business operations with AI agents that interact not only with humans, but independently among themselves.

Learn more
A CFO’s guide to AI investment

Why CFOs must ask about costs, ownership and goals to ensure AI delivers the organization’s desired outcomes.

Learn more
Why agentic AI presents a turning point for business resilience

Multiple agents break through entrenched business-as-usual thinking by mediating across silos and delivering intuitive reasoning.

Learn more
Shift to AI-first operations with vibe-coding at scale

After setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest online generative AI hackathon, we’ve built a blueprint to fast-track your AI transformation.

Learn more
C-suite collaboration delivers digital advantage

In the AI era, knowing when, who and how to collaborate on technology decisions unlocks transformative growth and shared success.

Learn more
PERSPECTIVE

New minds, new markets

Our research shows that Al-friendly consumers will drive more than half of purchases by 2030

Read the report
55%

Solutions and initiatives

Our 360-degree approach to responsible AI helps us tap its startling power and collaboratively chart next steps, for our clients and our communities.

Agent Foundry

Cognizant’s Agent Foundry turns isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks that think, act and learn across your business.

Learn more
Cognizant Ignition™

Modernize data and analytics platforms with agility, accuracy and consistency, and in a cost-effective way—using Cognizant Ignition, a suite of intelligent tools and frameworks.

Explore our work
Training one million to effectively use AI

Through Synapse, our groundbreaking training initiative, we are building the workforce of tomorrow—and helping professionals embrace it.

See how
Shaping the AI-enabled future

Our AI principles are designed to foster trust and respect for people and the environment throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

Learn more
Young male with virtual reality headset on which three of his colleagues looks at monitor.

Cognizant at Davos 2025

Hear from Cognizant’s leadership team at the World Economic Forum’s 2025 annual meeting, as they shared how AI is reshaping the future and driving new levels of innovation across industries and borders.

Ravi Kumar: Embracing AI

Ravi Kumar, Cognizant's CEO, discusses ways Cognizant is uniquely positioned to embrace and accelerate AI.

Babak Hodjat: Showcasing Neuro® AI demo

Babak Hodjat, CTO AI at Cognizant, showcases Cognizant's decisioning platform, Neuro AI 2.3: Multi-Agent Edition at Davos 2025.

Jane Livesey: Reskilling for the AI Era

Jane Livesey shares insights from Davos 2025 on how Cognizant's Synapse program is helping professionals reskill and thrive in an AI-driven world.

The evolution of responsible AI

Amir Banifatemi, Chief Responsible AI Officer at Cognizant, discusses trust and responsible AI.

Responsible AI and purpose

Ravi Kumar, Cognizant's CEO, discusses ways AI has disrupted the world.

Jane Livesy: Sharing AI revolution insights

Jane Livesey shares insights about customer experience, privacy, security, governance and frameworks used to ensure the safety of information in the organization and beyond.

Go beyond AI’s table stakes

Leverage AI and go beyond the expected, to transform the raw power of AI into enterprise-grade solutions that delight people and achieve returns at scale.

Visit us in Davos

Cognizant’s chalet at the World Economic Forum is located at Promenade 68 between Merantix and the Central Sporthotel. 

Cognizant chalet in Davos. Switzerland