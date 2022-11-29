Deliver impact at speed with a modern solution To enable AI-first transformation, leaders need to speed up application modernization and the shift to cloud, building a more efficient and agile technology core for the future. Accomplishing this at pace, with zero downtime and within limited budget, requires state-of-the-art tools and highly trained experts. With a partnership of over 14 years, Cognizant and AWS offer a first-of-its-kind joint solution that accelerates cloud migration and application modernization, enabling businesses to transform faster. Move & Modernize combines AWS’s latest tooling and automation with Cognizant’s application modernization, app management and cloud management capabilities, delivering end-to-end cloud transformation and driving a superior customer experience on AWS.