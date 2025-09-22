Skip to main content Skip to footer
MarketScape for Value-Based Healthcare Analytics, 2025
Cognizant ranked a Leader in IDC MarketScape U.S. Value-Based Healthcare Analytics Vendor Assessment, 2025

Cognizant has been recognized for offering end-to-end value-based healthcare analytics that integrates AI capabilities—specifically noted for the scalability of the platform, use of AI and automation, interoperability and proven outcomes with measurable value.

