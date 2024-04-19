Skip to main content Skip to footer
Finance and Accounting Outsourcing 2022
Cognizant deemed a Star Performer on Everest Group’s Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix, 2022

Achieving double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, enhancing our onshore/nearshore presence globally and maintaining a stellar reputation for client satisfaction helped propel Cognizant into the Star Performer category for 2022.

