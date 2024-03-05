Evolving marketing operations from a “B” to an “A” with comprehensive benchmark analysis

Acquisitions indirectly lead conflicting processes and technical debt. This healthcare organization acted by creating a technology suite tailored to their operational needs. Unfortunately, intricate, cumbersome processes that relied on many contingents, hindered quality and scalability. Unsure of how to move forward, the marketing team recognized the need for help from strategic experts.

Cognizant dedicated over 500 hours of analysis, interviewing key stakeholders and users across eleven teams. These efforts resulted in the development of a comprehensive assessment deck that detailed:

Research methodology

Identification of most pressing challenges

Strategic recommendations across people, process and technology

Timelines and next steps

After a six-week assessment, Cognizant provided strategic recommendations on how this healthcare organization could upgrade its marketing operations, such as grouping business units by therapeutic area to facilitate campaign and segment reuse, as well as enhancing APIs to perform data validations before entering the marketing technology suite.

As a result, the organization gained the clarity needed to move forward and further optimize its marketing strategy. After implementing these changes, campaign development time was successfully reduced by 40%.