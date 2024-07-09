Is your workplace DEI program stuck? Try conscious inclusion

Unconscious bias training has long been a staple of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the workplace. Through a series of exercises, participants learn about the snap judgments their brain makes about people, based on their own background and experiences.

But there’s a problem with that. Traditional unconscious bias training can inadvertently make people feel powerless about something they can’t control how their brain naturally works. We’ve experienced this at Cognizant, when—after DEI training—employees have said, “Oh well, there’s nothing I can do about my unconscious bias; it is what it is.”

According to two Harvard Business School professors, unconscious bias training can lead to more discrimination, not less, because participants may conclude that bias is normal—and thus unavoidable. And in a well-known 2019 study, researchers found little evidence that unconscious bias can be changed long-term, and even less evidence that such changes lead to changes in behavior.

Maybe it’s time to flip unconscious bias 180 degrees by using an approach that is basically its polar opposite: conscious inclusion training. Whereas unconscious bias is all about what we can’t control and what we should avoid doing, the latter is about what employees can control and empowering them to take inclusive actions. This is a complete change of mindset from the negative to the positive.

The definition of conscious inclusion

Conscious inclusion works off a foundational theory of positive psychology called “learned helplessness.” This theory postulates that humans and animals learn to become helpless if they feel they don’t have control over a situation.

With conscious inclusion training, people get that sense of control. According to respondents in a Harvard Business School survey (noted in the article linked above) of nearly 1,300 working adults in the US, learning that the brain is malleable and capable of positive change is the single most effective component of antibias training.