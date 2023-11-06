Sustainability: Leveraging green IT to get to net zero



Green IT: From myth to promise

This is all very promising, but for now, the ICT sector is struggling to control its own emissions. Socially distant interaction throughout the pandemic boosted internet traffic by 40% in 2020. A recent study estimates that ICT is responsible for as much as 3.9% of the total carbon footprint.

This status quo provides a significant opportunity for IT leaders to put the “green” into Green IT. C-suite executives who are serious about net zero are using multi-pronged plans to launch corporate initiatives.

For example, we recently worked with a global food and beverage company to launch its journey to reduce carbon emissions. The CIO wanted to understand and identify the strongest opportunities and cases for IT sustainability. This effort did not simply snap into place using existing company processes and practices; it called for leaders to get out of their comfort zone. Like many companies, this client struggled to collect, measure and analyze data unique to sustainability, and to dynamically optimize IT and business processes to meet emission reduction goals.

What follows is a five-step approach we used to help this company (and others) move into launch mode and embark on a net-zero journey.

Step 1: Assess existing IT processes and data to shape a green-IT vision

The most critical step is measuring to take action. Conduct a baseline assessment of all emissions for the most recent full calendar year. Use globally accepted GHG accounting and reporting standards to develop your emissions baseline and set a net-zero goal. The key is to get started.

Step 2: Prioritize critical emission/projects and build a roadmap

Use relative quantitative ranking to identify critical emission/projects in the three scope areas (see Quick Take). Conduct a materiality assessment, quantify the baseline, and prioritize key performance indicators (KPIs). KPIs must be aligned with the relevant stakeholders who are responsible for driving execution. Develop a three-year roadmap to build capabilities in terms of resources, best practices, and budget requirements to meet the organization’s emission goals. It is also essential to build SMART goals (for example, measure emission benefits from moving an application to the cloud by releasing servers from your company’s data centers) to measure progress and keep stakeholders accountable for overall emission reduction goals.

Step 3: Build a business intelligence reporting infrastructure

Building a business intelligence infrastructure requires identifying the relevant data sources from disparate systems. Because sustainability is an afterthought at most companies, the effort involved in locating this critical data cannot be understated. With data in place, a calculation methodology can be applied; dashboards can then be used to track progress. From there, construct the right foundation built on a data lake to support sustainability key metrics and automatically feed the dashboard.

