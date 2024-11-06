Don’t overlook a key source of talent: military veterans

Who is higher-ranking: a lieutenant general or a major general? What exactly is an “MOS”? What duties does a unit supply specialist perform? Most civilians—and, importantly, hiring managers—would not be able to answer these questions. (See answers below). And that poses a problem, both for military personnel who have left the armed forces and are seeking civilian employment, and for the employers who want to hire them.

The gap in understanding how military experiences and skill sets translate into a civilian workforce setting is just one challenge when it comes to recruiting and hiring military veterans. But these challenges have never been more important to overcome—not just for veterans but also for businesses themselves, which are missing a key source of talent.

Consider that the number of military veterans is on the rise. Each year, 13,000 individuals leave the Armed Forces in the UK. In India, the number is 60,000, and in the US, 200,000. While there has been some improvement in veteran unemployment rates, veterans in some countries still face higher rates of unemployment than the general population. In the UK, for instance, the unemployment rate for veterans is approximately 5.4% vs. the national average of 4.0%.

Thankfully, there are multiple government programs designed to help veterans find civilian employment, and increasing numbers of employers are interested in hiring veterans as awareness grows of the benefits of doing so, including the array of government supports and incentives, particularly in the US and UK.

However, there is still a lot businesses can do to better understand what military veterans have to offer to the civilian workforce and take advantage of this valuable talent pool.

(A lieutenant general ranks above a major general. MOS—or military occupational specialty—is the role a service member has in the military. And a unit supply specialist receives, inspects, securely stores, issues, delivers and inventories all military supplies.)

Understanding military veterans’ skillset

A recent Harvard Business School study counts veterans among the more than 27 million “hidden workers” in the US, UK and Germany. According to the study, these are people who meet with consistent failure to find employment due to hiring processes that focus on what they don’t have (such as credentials) rather than the value they can bring (such as capabilities).

The fact is, veterans often possess a unique set of skills and experiences that could be highly valued in the civilian workplace but are not immediately recognized.

Through their military service, veterans are required to make decisions in highly pressured situations and maintain a positive attitude in the face of adversity. They are expected to put team success ahead of personal recognition, which promotes a collaborative environment.



Military training also instills clear and concise communication, which is crucial for teamwork, as well as the ability to quickly analyze complex situations and adjust to new challenges and technologies in dynamic environments. Many veterans also bring international experience, offering cultural awareness and diverse viewpoints.



However, people who have left the military are often unsure how to translate these skills into civilian job qualifications or how their experience matches up to corporate roles.

While the connection might seem murky, it’s actually quite clear. In a recent study into veteran aptitude for the IT industry, the global veterans support group WithYouWithMe analyzed two years' worth of psychometric and aptitude data from the testing of more than 9,200 veterans across Australia, the UK, USA and Canada.

The study found that veterans score higher than average in both numerical reasoning and digit symbol coding, both of which correlate with the ability to interpret and draw conclusions from data, understand and recognize coding patterns; and use logical reasoning to solve problems.

More than 50% of veterans also score highly in recognition memory: the ability to identify previously encountered events, objects or people. The study authors point out that this plays a significant role in the process of understanding new concepts and applying transferable skills.