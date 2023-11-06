How RegTech optimizes compliance for banks (Part 1)

The regulatory reporting landscape has been in a state of flux since 2008. While regulators were adding new rules to meet emerging needs, banks have been trying to simplify regulatory reporting processes, with minimal results. However, the impetus to digitize after the COVID-19 pandemic has upended plans and forced a re-evaluation of the regulatory reporting agenda.

Since digital regulatory transactions lead to more reportable data and generate more granular data — something regulators demand — the time is ripe for financial institutions (FIs) and regulatory agencies to embrace technologies that enhance regulatory reporting, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced analytics and blockchain — in the form of distributed ledgers.

Four steps to improve regulatory reporting compliance

As RegTech reshapes the reporting landscape, we believe the following factors are critical for FIs looking to optimize compliance: