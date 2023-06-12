Get down to business with AI, using off-the-shelf models

<p><span class="small">Figure 1</span></p> <p><i>Data engineering tasks are the foundation of robust AI/ML solutions built on open resources. Once an organization develops an AI/ML model, the model can be used off the shelf and retrained with new data sets. Companies can create their own repository of off-the-shelf AI/ML models specific to their unique needs.</i></p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">The path to off-the-shelf AI/ML models</span></h3> <p>The following steps can help companies create an internal repository of off-the-shelf AI/ML models that are both reusable and extensible:</p> <ul> <li><b>Identify the right model.</b> An AI/ML model consists of code that must be trained with data. There’s a model for every problem type and requirement, from identifying images to “understanding” language in a customer’s email.<br> <br> Companies may choose from a wide range of open-source AI/ML models. These include BERT, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/glossary/data-science/xgboost/">XGBoost</a> and Neural Networks, as well as those based on Bayesian probability techniques, random forest, logistic and linear regression. Model performance depends on the quality and comprehensiveness of the data on which it is trained.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Clarify the problem.</b> It’s critical to both define the problem to be solved and define it so AI can solve it. Doing so involves clearly identifying the outcome to be achieved, the metrics by which we will understand whether the solution is acceptable, all the contextual information that must be collected to make predictions accurate, and all the possible actions that can be taken to influence the outcome(s).<br> <br> To illustrate this, let us consider the COVID pandemic. The outcome would be the minimization of contagion and death; the actions would include closing shops and schools, social distancing, mandatory testing and quarantining. The contexts would be all the other variables (things that cannot be controlled) for a specific location, like temperature, rain intensity, social gatherings, events, etc.<br> <br> All the above then defines which data to gather to train the model. The clarity needed here is the same as that for gathering requirements for software engineering. Are you trying to reduce costs? Which ones? Improve sales? Of what and to whom? Increase satisfaction scores? Why and in what areas?<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Make it all about the data.</b> Every data engineering best practice of the last 25 years comes into play as companies identify the data needed for the AI/ML model to solve the specific problem. They need to know: the source of the data, its function, how to assemble and shape the data so the model can use it, and whether derivative data and/or data features are needed. Data must be cleaned, consolidated and normalized. Companies also will need to create an ontology specific to the domain or topic on which the model will operate.<br> <br> Calculating data engineering time and costs for AI models are well-understood processes. Defining the problem and engineering the data requires about 80% of the time spent developing an AI/ML model.<br> <br> For a financial services client, we helped build a model to sort and route high volumes of customer emails to queues for tasks ranging from address changes to increasing credit limits. The outcome was to automate the email classification process by at least 80%. We used a classifier model (BERT), which was trained based on a client-specific nomenclature (i.e., credit, acceptable credit conditions and terms and their changes, address markers, bank details markers). In this case, as part of the data engineering, we created an ontology of terms, working with one of the client’s subject matter experts. We then used the ontology to train BERT.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Train the model.</b> With data in hand, it’s time to train the model. This is also quantifiable: The amount of data and available processing power determine the required training time. Our general estimate is model training takes about 20% of the model development time.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Develop a minimum viable product (MVP) and plan for user acceptance testing (UAT) and change management.</b> There are no shortcuts just because it’s an AI/ML model. Companies must test the new processes driven by the trained model with users and refine it as necessary. During MVP time, the user feedback will also be incorporated into the data (i.e., more data, better labeling).<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Go into production.</b> Once tested, the AI/ML model must be integrated with the systems that will use its recommendations and insights.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Rinse and repeat.</b> The model can be stored in a repository, and, when similar problems arise, it can be used as an out-of-the-box model for training with new/additional data. The same model, using different data, can be used for optimized pricing structures, new product design, logistics delivery network optimization and problem prediction in manufacturing.</li> </ul> <p>Organizations that follow these steps and apply the widely known lessons from software development and data engineering will see more use and value from AI/ML more quickly than those that either dabble with AI technologies or leap into applying large open language models like ChatGPT.<br> <br> Our view is that it is very well possible to create an AI/ML learning service catalog based on the type of prediction to be done by category (i.e., image recognition classification, text recognition and classification, time series predictions, structured data predictions) and their relative complexity (driven by data engineering).<br> <br> The above factors, coupled with the structured approach to industrialize (proof of value, MVP and production) provides a good idea of the effort and budget needed. Of critical importance is also <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://digitally.cognizant.com/dont-give-up-on-ai-apply-some-mlops-wf1429269">a solid MLOPS architecture</a> that allows continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) and streaming models in production.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Succeeding with off-the-shelf AI/ML models</span></h3> <p>Deployment of AI/ML solutions is, despite the appearance, very similar to other software engineering disciplines. Following a structured approach, within a well-defined MLOPS architecture, owned by a dedicated center of excellence, forms the basis for reusable data products that can be developed with a service catalog mindset.</p> <p>The call to action is clear: Following a structured approach will guarantee scalability and industrialization.</p>