Unless you’ve been living under a rock since November, you’re probably familiar with the term Generative AI. This startling technology, which harnesses the data-crunching brawn of Artificial Intelligence to generate original text, images or other content is already being talked about as the next great technological revolution, a world-changing upheaval to rival or even eclipse that of the Internet in the 1990s. Last week in Davos, Switzerland, Generative AI dominated discussions at the World Economic Forum, with giddy business titans and tech gurus touting its potential to transform not only how we communicate and entertain ourselves, but the way we think, make decisions, and even wage war. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke glowingly of Generative AI’s potential to democratize the creative process, enhance human productivity, and help those short on resources ‘do more with less.’ Not everyone is excited. Even before Open AI released the jaw dropping ChatGPT 3.5 chatbot, some artists and writers, fearing for their jobs, were campaigning online against galleries and platforms that showcased Generative AI content. Looking forward, it’s hard to see how Generative AI won’t soon also be replicating the work of journalists, programmers, copywriters and more. For those who like their nightmares quantified, this month’s Atlantic cites an Oxford University projection that precisely 47% of U.S. white collar jobs would disappear in a fully Generative AI-fied world. Who’s right? When the dust settles from Phase One of the Generative AI revolution, will history have vindicated the utopians or the doommongers? It’s way too early to say. But we can, already, venture some educated guesses as to what this technology may mean in the medium- to short-term for businesses, employees, and customers. What is Generative AI? Before Generative AI can generate anything, it does what all artificial intelligence does: train itself on a large set of existing data, taking note of recurring patterns and correspondences. Those observations are compiled into an index of rules and parameters called a ‘model.’ Though the model cannot think, the sheer volume of data at its disposal, coupled with godlike processing speed, lets a conventional AI model spot patterns and find meaning in subsequent sets that would elude even the smartest, most experienced human analyst. But a Generative AI model doesn’t feast on fresh data sets—not big ones, anyway. It takes its input in the form of a short ‘prompt’ from a human user (example), then uses its vast learned index of rules, facts and principles to produce content that conforms to what the model has taught itself about human tastes and expectations. Before ChatGPT went prime time in November, image-generators like Dall-E, Stable diffusion and Midjourney were dropping jaws online with incredibly detailed and dare we say it, even beautiful images, prompted either by snippets of text, or images, supplied by the user.



These products use different AI models to produce content in different mediums, but the principle is the same: the AI trains itself on a huge dataset of existing material—literal billions of artworks harvested from the Internet, in the case of Dall-E—then uses human prompts to generate new, original material that the user can then tweak and refine ad infinitum with more prompting. As the framework of using a data set, user prompt, and AI to generate new content continues to evolve, models are springing up that can produce work in other mediums, such as 3D assets for virtual environments. OpenAI has even developed a functioning, if unrefined, music generator called Jukebox. So why does ChatGPT get all the headlines? It didn’t, initially. OpenAI’s first white paper on the power of Generative Pre-Training dates to 2018. Even after Microsoft announced in 2020 that it had licensed exclusive use and access to the GPT-3 model, discussions of the news were still largely confined to AI blogs and tech-investor Subreddits. However, in 2022, the model started learning in a new way, using so-called ‘human preference training’ to incorporate the feedback of actual flesh-and-blood users into its learning loop. The results were immediate, and startling. The version of ChatGPT released in November—version 3.5—had fully cleansed itself of its predecessor’s stiltedness and could write and converse with a remarkably human fluency.