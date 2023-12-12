For retailers, sustainability is a two-laned transformation



2 . Circular product development and lifecycle management

Product development is another area ripe for transformation for retailers. The basic notion is that as companies design, create and deploy a product or service, sustainability is incorporated at the very outset of the program and at every stage thereafter.

This includes the three key principles of circularity: eliminating waste and pollution, circulating products and materials, and regenerating nature. To do this, companies need to focus on the infrastructure that's used to manage the product lifecycle.

Today, many organizations use standalone tools, such as a lifecycle assessment (LCA) system, to measure the environmental impact of a product over its entire lifespan. The next step is to create tools that facilitate better decision-making right from the product’s inception to improve circularity. This could mean developing tools to track the sources of materials or assess the net efficiency of manufacturing processes. By doing so, retailers could achieve a more complete understanding of the product’s environmental impact and, by extension, take steps to reduce waste and pollution or improve processes to extend the life of the product.

For example, in 2019, Tesco launched its “4R strategy,” which focuses on removing, reducing, reusing and recycling plastic waste within their packaging. The company identified two relatively simple design and process changes—the removal of secondary lids on cream pots as well as plastic from multi-pack items—which eliminated more than 100 million pieces of plastic.

Circularity initiatives can also focus on adapting product development to more easily reuse materials. For example, Levi’s recently announced its first-ever pair of circular 501 jeans. The brand removed pollutive elements from its materials and adapted other aspects of product design to make the recovery process easier. Levi’s also improved other sustainability metrics, such as reducing the use of natural resources and eliminating heavy metals.

The same can be true of project portfolio or lifecycle management tools. Traditionally, project managers track metrics such as completion times, costs, delays, staff hours and other factors. However, they could also measure and evaluate sustainability impacts, from carbon emissions tracking, to sustainable land use, to deforestation, to waste. This would enable them to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices into their operations.

When expanded in this way, lifecycle management tools provide a single view of a product’s environmental and social impacts. These systems become the place where all roads cross, enabling companies to gather and track the data with which to identify areas of improvement and unlock more advanced use cases throughout the supply chain.