Everyone has a role to play in supporting mental health at work

It’s troubling to read recent stories about young workers allegedly succumbing to work-induced stress, anxiety and depression. In India, news has emerged about the death of a 26-year-old woman after just four months in her first job as an accountant at a large global consultancy. In the UK, a junior investment banker died after working 100-hour weeks. In South Korea, long working hours have been linked to depressive symptoms and even suicide.

Just one story like this is too many. But unfortunately, anxiety, stress, depression and burnout are prevalent globally. In India, 76% of workers complained about a stressful work environment, and 49% said poor mental health was negatively impacting their productivity at work. And in the US, 43% of surveyed adults feel more anxious than they did last year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022.

But whether the cause of these mental health conditions comes from inside or outside of the workplace, it doesn’t have to end up as another senseless tragedy.