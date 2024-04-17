The building blocks of a skills-based workforce

Sheepskins are out. Skills are in. And that means big changes for businesses taking a traditional approach to hiring, retaining and upskilling their workforce.

Career website Indeed recently published a report tracking job postings in the US. A majority (52%) of job postings in the US had no formal education requirement, marking a subtle but noteworthy upswing from 48% in 2019. In the same time period, the share of US job postings requiring at least a college degree fell from 20.4% to 17.8%.

A slew of major employers, including Walmart, Bank of America and at least 16 state governments, have removed four-year-degree requirements or plan to do so.

The reasons for the incredible shrinking diploma are well known. Start with the demographics. Worker shortage? There’s a growing people shortage out there, and in some regions of the world, it’s getting pretty dire. Additionally, college costs have risen so much that the value proposition of a four-year or advanced degree just isn’t overtly apparent for many people.

In such an environment, qualified workers are more important than ever. Employers insisting on a degree may be cutting off their nose to spite their face.

Reskilling means retention

But this sets up a major collision. More organizations are looking to new and emerging technologies like cloud solutions, big data and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to help them operate more efficiently and reduce costs. As a result, demand is growing for a workforce with the skills necessary to make the tech go. Even as generative AI threatens to disrupt some jobs, it will also require platoons of skilled technologists to create, train and implement tomorrow’s large language models.



Moreover, in some cases, these technologies will dramatically change how some within the organization operate. Roles are changing, and this trend will pick up momentum. The need to retain strong employees will bring new urgency to reskilling.

Today, “reskilling” is too often a mere buzzword—a checkbox item that enterprises talk about with little process or even understanding. Workers are feeling the pain; 78% say they lack the skills and education to move forward in their careers, and many of those will seek out a more accommodating employer.