The challenge

Whitbread is a British multinational hotel and restaurant company, a hospitality business leader and the owner of one of the UK's biggest hotel brands with a growing presence in the UK and Germany. It has aggressive plans to expand its business footprint in the UK and Europe while optimizing IT spend through technology transformation, greater customer and employee experience and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

However, a heterogeneous mix of integrations, a lack of governance around integration platform, limited enterprise integration platform (EIP) capability, skill gaps, delivery issues and redundant software resulted in higher capex and Opex costs and impeded Whitbread’s technology transformation journey—ultimately impacting the customer and employee experience and operational efficiency. Whitbread engaged Cognizant to support the modernization of its integration discipline with the goal of turning integration into a strategic, well-governed enterprise discipline across its business.