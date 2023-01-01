The challenge

A leading global equipment rental company recognized that it lagged behind the competition in adopting digital strategies for operations and customer-facing services. Despite being an early adopter of sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT), the company suffered from performance impediments and revenue leaks due to inefficient data capture in the field. Lacking a clear approach to digital innovation and without the ability to derive insights from telemetry data, the company reached out to Cognizant, a long-term partner, to help achieve operational savings.