Digital Retirement Operations
Enhance customer engagement and significantly lower costs.

The rapid shift to remote work has put additional strain on retirement plan administrators to reduce costs, drive asset growth and improve experiences. Yet the legacy technologies currently in place are not purpose-fit for the task. 
Cognizant’s digital retirement solutions are designed to help you quickly gain operational agility and advanced digital capabilities while minimizing disruption. Our solution works with the systems you have to transform retirement operations across five core capabilities:
  • Plan sponsor engagement
  • Hyper-personalized omnichannel experiences  
  • Zero-touch operations
  • Future-proof recordkeeping 
  • Data-driven insights
Cognizant Automated Retirement Operations

Cognizant® Automated Retirement Operations (CARO) can help you deliver double-digit participant growth, expand your retirement market share and build a financial future your sponsors, participants and advisors can rely on.

Designing customer experience for pension risk transfer

Ensuring retiring baby boomers and pensioners have similar or better customer experience as they had with their plan sponsor requires insurers to design a user experience defined by customer personas.

Latest thinking

3 myths about retirement services, debunked

With a streamlined approach to operations, retirement plan recordkeeping firms can offer smart, automated services. We provide guidance on the conventional wisdom that often stands in the way.

It’s time for a new retirement services experience

COVID has highlighted the need for a more streamlined retirement services experience, using modern technologies to boost efficiency while reducing costs.

Retirement operations dilemma: How to reduce cost while driving asset growth

Long sidelined from digital transformation efforts due to constrained resources and inflexible platforms, retirement recordkeeping firms can now offer new services and add business capabilities without increasing CPP.

Longevity and the future of financial services

As life expectancies increase, the need for products and services that extend financial security have also grown. Explore how you can help retirees prepare for a longer, stronger financial future.

Using video to boost engagement and registration

Find out how customized video helped one major insurer guide customers through complex policy details and increase registration by 80%. In only 2 months.

