Digital Retirement Operations

The rapid shift to remote work has put additional strain on retirement plan administrators to reduce costs, drive asset growth and improve experiences. Yet the legacy technologies currently in place are not purpose-fit for the task.
Cognizant’s digital retirement solutions are designed to help you quickly gain operational agility and advanced digital capabilities while minimizing disruption. Our solution works with the systems you have to transform retirement operations across five core capabilities:
- Plan sponsor engagement
- Hyper-personalized omnichannel experiences
- Zero-touch operations
- Future-proof recordkeeping
- Data-driven insights