Richer data, faster

Based on our TriZetto® Unify strategy, our FHIR® based payer-provider solutions are designed to bridge the gaps between payers and providers. By enabling near-real-time, bidirectional data exchange between payers and providers, our solutions break down silos and empower clinicians and administrative staff to make better decisions during the moments that matter—those critical decision points in the care continuum.

Built on open standards such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) and United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI), our payer-provider solutions help support compliance with both current and future regulations. By seamlessly integrating with payer systems and existing workflows and remaining open to connecting with a variety of provider EHR systems, our payer-provider collaboration solutions are scalable, future-proof options for any healthcare organization.