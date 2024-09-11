Generative AI: The new frontier for US business ingenuity

US businesses are placing hefty bets on generative AI. Our recent study reveals planned expenditures of over $67 million per company on this powerful technology this year alone—well over the global average of $47 million. And the pressure is on: A huge majority (74%) believe they aren't moving fast enough with their generative AI strategies, and many (66%) believe these delays will result in a competitive disadvantage.

This show of enthusiasm is not surprising in a country renowned for its innovation, entrepreneurial mindset and robust high-tech ecosystem. Indeed, our study also shows a higher-than-average level of confidence in what the US has to offer in terms of the key factors needed for succeeding with a generative AI strategy.

The fact is, regional variances—regulatory compliance, infrastructure and available expertise, for instance—as well as internal factors like the business’s own technology foundation, will influence success with implementing generative AI strategies and how businesses use generative AI. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 500 in the US. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about being able to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

For the US, the momentum score is 11% higher than the global average. The factors contributing to this score vary, but the most impactful are a more optimistic view of market demand and data readiness compared to global responses. The region also holds a less pessimistic view of several inhibitors, including national infrastructure and sustainability. That said, businesses in the region are marginally more pessimistic than global peers about their technology infrastructure and the flexibility of their existing business model.

US gen AI scorecard