What are safe buildings?
Safe buildings are facilities that employ technologies and proactive practices to ensure a healthy and safe environment for employees, customers and building visitors. A cohesive safe buildings strategy can transform a patchwork of pandemic-initiated programs into a holistic strategy for creating safe and responsive buildings.
What are the business benefits of safe buildings?
A cohesive safe buildings strategy offers multiple benefits, including:
- Accelerating a return to pre-pandemic levels of productivity and revenue while ensuring safety.
- Immediately detecting threats and exposure to potential pathogens in the workplace.
- Increasing employee and customer confidence through shareable safety metrics.
- Improving efficiency in managing, monitoring and reinforcing health and safety protocols.
- Flexibly managing risks and liabilities with proactive prevention strategies and reporting guided by data privacy controls and compliance standards.