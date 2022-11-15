Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/glossary

No Results.

Did you mean...

Or try searching another term.

Safe buildings

What are safe buildings?

Safe buildings are facilities that employ technologies and proactive practices to ensure a healthy and safe environment for employees, customers and building visitors. A cohesive safe buildings strategy can transform a patchwork of pandemic-initiated programs into a holistic strategy for creating safe and responsive buildings.

What are the business benefits of safe buildings?

A cohesive safe buildings strategy offers multiple benefits, including:

  • Accelerating a return to pre-pandemic levels of productivity and revenue while ensuring safety.
  • Immediately detecting threats and exposure to potential pathogens in the workplace.
  • Increasing employee and customer confidence through shareable safety metrics.
  • Improving efficiency in managing, monitoring and reinforcing health and safety protocols.
  • Flexibly managing risks and liabilities with proactive prevention strategies and reporting guided by data privacy controls and compliance standards.
Safe buildings featured content


Back to glossary