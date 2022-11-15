What is R language?

R language is a free, open-source programming language that data scientists, data miners and statisticians use to analyze data. It comes with a large collection of tools for data analysis. R language capabilities include classical statistical tests, linear and nonlinear modeling, classification, time-series analysis and clustering, as well as graphical analytics techniques.

What are the business benefits of R language?

R language was designed to make complex data analysis and projections faster and simpler. Its machine learning tools can evaluate algorithms and predict future events. “Data wrangling” tools are used for cleaning up complex, messy data sets for analysis. It also comes with tools that enable data visualization, analysis and representation.