What is operational efficiency?

Operational efficiency is the act of getting more done faster, at lower cost and higher accuracy, by removing internal obstacles and inefficiencies that make business processes slow, cumbersome and error-prone.

What are the business benefits of operational efficiency?

With operational efficiency in place, a business can move faster to better serve and satisfy its customers’ wants and needs. Operational efficiency also improves the employee experience, since personnel spend less time resolving problems and more time serving customers and growing the business.