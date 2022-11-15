What are insurance inspection drones?

Insurance inspection drones, otherwise known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are drones used to take photos and capture other data in order to inform insurance risk assessments and claims. In the P&C insurance industry, for example, a property adjuster or risk engineer could use a drone to capture details of a location or building and obtain useful insights during claims processing or risk assessments. What was once seen as cutting edge is quickly becoming a mainstream technology. The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International estimates sales of 125,000 units of unmanned vehicles (drones) in 2020. Commercial and personal-lines insurers that cover property risks have been early adopters of drone technology and, as a result, insurance inspection drone technology is beginning to change the way property adjusting is performed.

What are the business benefits of insurance inspection drones?

Insurance inspection drones provide many business benefits, including: