What is enterprise application services?

Enterprise application services (EAS) refers to business applications that help an organization integrate digital customer experiences (CX), attract and retain world-class workforces, engage partner ecosystems, and run operations and financial organizations more efficiently. Enterprise applications are at the core of an organization’s IT structure.

What are the business benefits of enterprise application services?

EAS can help an enterprise digitally transform multiple front- and back-office business processes, including customer experience (CX), customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), supply chain management (SCM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance and more. In so doing, EAS can help an organization to better share information, simplify IT processes, automate workflow and improve IT flexibility.