What is data science?

Data science is a multidisciplinary field that focuses on using scientific methods and processes to develop insights from data. Data science is the overall understanding and practice of using data and mathematical principles to learn more about the world around us. This covers everything from basic database coding practices to state-of-the-art advances in artificial intelligence.

What are the business benefits of data science?

Data science empowers management and officers to make better decisions by directing their actions based on trends and helping them define goals and opportunities. It helps business leaders adopt best practices, focus on issues that truly matter and make decisions based on quantifiable, data-driven evidence, as well as identify and refine target audiences to go after.