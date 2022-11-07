The challenge

The stakes are high in oncology drug development: The mission—saving lives—is critical, but the process is costly and the competition is fierce. A major pharmaceutical research company focused on a full range of cancer treatments, including one for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), needed a quick and accurate method to process the massive amounts of data emerging from its own trials, from available research and from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia. It engaged Cognizant, its long-time trusted partner, to consider ways to make the process of reviewing critical information on drug performance and patient outcomes more efficient.