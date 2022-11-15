What is commercial property insurance data analytics?

Commercial property insurance data analytics involves using technology to gather and analyze large amounts of data, including third party data, in order to improve outcomes for property insurance companies. Technology advances such as internet of things (IoT) and cloud are creating an explosion of data. Through the use of commercial property insurance data analytics, insurers can extract value from this data and deliver improved services to the risk managers and brokers they serve, enabling closer partnerships and fresh sources of revenue. In the commercial property arena, where the focus is on protecting physical assets, data analytics is starting to transform business operations.

What are the business benefits of commercial property insurance data analytics?

Commercial property insurance data analytics provides a number of benefits: