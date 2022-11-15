What is big data?

Big data is a voluminous and diverse collection of data from a variety of sources that is too complicated to be handled by traditional database management applications or people.

The key difference between big data and "normal data" is big data’s capacity to organize and store complex and vast amounts of data.

What are the business benefits of big data?

Big data helps organizations create new growth opportunities and entirely new categories of products and services by combining and analyzing any possible source of data. Information about the offerings, buyers and suppliers, and consumer preferences can be captured and analyzed to optimize business processes. For example, retailers can easily optimize their stock, based on predictive models generated from social media data, web search trends and weather forecasts.