Data Modernization Method
Our approach
Cognizant’s straightforward, three-step methodology helps organizations implement quickly with lower risk.
Assess and prioritize
We assess the current data landscape, identify gaps, define strategy, blueprint architecture, roadmap and prioritize use cases aligned to business goals.
Modernize
We accelerate development by implementing data architecture, data privacy frameworks and functions. This enables the business to connect to applications and migrate data to new systems.
Future-proof
We move data applications into the production environment and deploy proprietary workbenches to monitor data processes. Continuous improvement processes are embedded to ensure agility and optimum performance.
