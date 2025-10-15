  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3f1e28b" Careers
Case study
Travel and Hospitality case study

Lufthansa Group soars to new heights with digital transformation

Digital transformation takes flight: Lufthansa Group Digital Hangar partners with Cognizant experts to accelerate its digital journey and enhance its customer experience.

At a glance

Industry
Travel and Hospitality

Location
Germany

Challenge

Identify and work with a partner to help revolutionize the digital travel experience by enabling data-driven decisions across the organization

Success Highlights

  • Significant increase in bookings thanks to the Destination Finder tool
  • Improved customer satisfaction from the Travel Experience solution
  • Enhanced operations and customer experience with data-driven approach

The challenge

As technology evolves, so too should business. It’s true in any sector, but none more so than the fast-paced airline industry, where digital transformation is so important. Leading aviation company, Lufthansa Group, is well aware of this, which is why it wanted to accelerate its digital journey and enhance its customer experience

Revolutionize the digital travel experience through data-driven decision-making

Lufthansa Group's Digital Hangar aimed to revolutionize the digital travel experience by enabling data-driven decisions across the organization. In order to achieve this ambitious goal, they were looking for a partner who could match their speed, scale and vision, while providing technical expertise to deliver exceptional results within time and budget constraints.

Having chosen us as its partner, Lufthansa Group and Cognizant set out on a journey to cocreate solutions, combining expertise and driving customer experience excellence forward together.

Our approach

Bringing a deep knowledge of digital analytics and data science, our team of consultants and engineers worked hand-in-hand with Lufthansa Group. By focusing on building a strong digital data foundation and providing personalized support tailored to Lufthansa Group's specific needs, we helped scale up their transformation.

We implemented several key solutions that empowered Lufthansa Group's data analysts to enhance the entire customer experience:

Data foundation: A robust framework provided the backbone for Lufthansa Group's data-driven initiatives, enabling them to accelerate informed decisions and deliver personalized experiences.

Large-scale feature rollouts and migrations: These initiatives streamlined processes and enhanced efficiency, enabling Lufthansa Group to leverage data for better insights.

Platform setup and consent manager: A strong platform and consent management system ensured that Lufthansa Group could collect, store and utilize data even more responsibly and effectively.

our approach

Generative AI-powered solutions: Cocreated gen AI solutions enabled Lufthansa Group’s teams to leverage real-time insights to make faster data-informed decisions—minimizing risks and maximizing opportunities.

"Our vision at the Digital Hangar is to connect people with data. This is really the driver for all of our transformational work. When we started working with Cognizant, we understood immediately that we were on the same page and that we share a passion for high quality work and elegant technical solutions. We're really looking forward to working with Cognizant on more projects in the future"

Laura J. Hornbake, Head of Digital Analytics, Lufthansa Group

Business outcomes

Thanks to a collaborative approach, with teams working side-by-side, the solutions developed have had a huge impact. Outcomes achieved to date include:

  • The Destination Finder tool, custom-designed for Lufthansa Group’s specific requirements, has increased bookings significantly—and attracted a wider audience. This best-in-class, inspirational product transformed the customer experience before, during and after booking, reinforcing Lufthansa Group’s position as a leader in data-driven, customer-centric innovation.
  • The Travel Experience solution, cocreated with Lufthansa Group, has significantly reduced check-in challenges and streamlined the entire check-in and boarding process. This has led to an increase in customer satisfaction while providing enhanced customer behavior insights for better service design.
  • The first gen AI-powered data solution in production has automated repetitive data tasks, achieving significant analyst capacity savings while streamlining compliance across analytics workflows to better meet data governance standards.
Business outcome
Digital transformation creates value for Lufthansa Group and its customers

By partnering with Cognizant, Lufthansa Group has achieved the right blend of people, skills and technology to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences. The combination of a strong data infrastructure and user-friendly tools, meanwhile, has already created significant value for the airlines of the Lufthansa Group and its customers. In all, by leveraging data and technology while focusing on a customer-centric approach, Lufthansa Group has enhanced its operations, improved the customer experience and positioned itself for continued success in the digital age.

About the Lufthansa Group Digital Hangar

The goal of the Lufthansa Group Digital Hangar is to create the world’s best connected travel experience – physical, human, and digital – for all Lufthansa Group airline brands. It is committed to driving the digital transformation and becoming leaders and innovators in developing next-level digital solutions for the airline industry.​ For more information, visit https://digitalhangar.aero.  Linkedin: https://be.linkedin.com/company/lufthansa-group-digital-hangar

