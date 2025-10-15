Lufthansa Group soars to new heights with digital transformation

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Travel and Hospitality
Location
Germany
Challenge
Identify and work with a partner to help revolutionize the digital travel experience by enabling data-driven decisions across the organization
Success Highlights
- Significant increase in bookings thanks to the Destination Finder tool
- Improved customer satisfaction from the Travel Experience solution
- Enhanced operations and customer experience with data-driven approach
Our approach
Bringing a deep knowledge of digital analytics and data science, our team of consultants and engineers worked hand-in-hand with Lufthansa Group. By focusing on building a strong digital data foundation and providing personalized support tailored to Lufthansa Group's specific needs, we helped scale up their transformation.
We implemented several key solutions that empowered Lufthansa Group's data analysts to enhance the entire customer experience:
Data foundation: A robust framework provided the backbone for Lufthansa Group's data-driven initiatives, enabling them to accelerate informed decisions and deliver personalized experiences.
Large-scale feature rollouts and migrations: These initiatives streamlined processes and enhanced efficiency, enabling Lufthansa Group to leverage data for better insights.
Platform setup and consent manager: A strong platform and consent management system ensured that Lufthansa Group could collect, store and utilize data even more responsibly and effectively.
Generative AI-powered solutions: Cocreated gen AI solutions enabled Lufthansa Group’s teams to leverage real-time insights to make faster data-informed decisions—minimizing risks and maximizing opportunities.
Business outcomes
Thanks to a collaborative approach, with teams working side-by-side, the solutions developed have had a huge impact. Outcomes achieved to date include:
- The Destination Finder tool, custom-designed for Lufthansa Group’s specific requirements, has increased bookings significantly—and attracted a wider audience. This best-in-class, inspirational product transformed the customer experience before, during and after booking, reinforcing Lufthansa Group’s position as a leader in data-driven, customer-centric innovation.
- The Travel Experience solution, cocreated with Lufthansa Group, has significantly reduced check-in challenges and streamlined the entire check-in and boarding process. This has led to an increase in customer satisfaction while providing enhanced customer behavior insights for better service design.
- The first gen AI-powered data solution in production has automated repetitive data tasks, achieving significant analyst capacity savings while streamlining compliance across analytics workflows to better meet data governance standards.