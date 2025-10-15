Lufthansa Group soars to new heights with digital transformation

As technology evolves, so too should business. It’s true in any sector, but none more so than the fast-paced airline industry, where digital transformation is so important. Leading aviation company, Lufthansa Group, is well aware of this, which is why it wanted to accelerate its digital journey and enhance its customer experience

Revolutionize the digital travel experience through data-driven decision-making

Lufthansa Group's Digital Hangar aimed to revolutionize the digital travel experience by enabling data-driven decisions across the organization. In order to achieve this ambitious goal, they were looking for a partner who could match their speed, scale and vision, while providing technical expertise to deliver exceptional results within time and budget constraints.

Having chosen us as its partner, Lufthansa Group and Cognizant set out on a journey to cocreate solutions, combining expertise and driving customer experience excellence forward together.