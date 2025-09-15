The project kicked off in July 2024, and our team leveraged two tools, Moderne OpenRewrite and GitHub Copilot. OpenRewrite is an automated code refactoring tool that works at the repository (or “repo”) level and applies bulk updates automatically using smart rules. We selected OpenRewrite for its Lossless Semantic Tree (LST)-structured data functionality. The LST captures full type attribution, dependencies and format of the code, enabling 100% accurate refactoring while preserving the original coding style.

After OpenRewrite did the heavy lifting by updating hundreds of thousands of lines of code, we used GitHub Copilot at the package level to resolve specific issues—and reduce full-stack engineers’ time by 25%. Copilot assists during the editing, reading and refactoring of code. It sped our client’s upgrade by suggesting modern Java syntax and new language features and rewriting older code patterns into updated ones.